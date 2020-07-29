Police: 8 teens arrested after series of armed carjackings in Antioch area

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eight teenagers were arrested Wednesday after stealing or carjacking cars in the Antioch area, according to Metro police.

The carjackings occurred on Sunday and Monday. Juvenile Crime Task Force officers arrested eight teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 17.

Officers recovered five stolen vehicles and seized a .40 semi-automatic pistol with an altered serial number, according to Metro police.

Officers said they caught a break in the case when they found a carjacked 2010 Chevy Traverse SUV on Lyndon Parks Drive. Two teens, 16 and 17, were taken into custody near the vehicle.

Other people who had reportedly gotten out of the vehicle were inside an apartment in the Noah’s Landing complex in the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers went inside and found six other teenagers. Officers found several key fobs inside the apartment belonging to carjacked vehicles, according to Metro police. They also said officers found the gun and 29 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag.

Each of the eight teens was charged with five counts of auto theft, unlawful gun possession, alteration of a firearm serial number and possession of marijuana for resale.

This is an active investigation. No additional information was released.

