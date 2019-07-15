Police: 5 teens arrested after Frankin officer interrupts in-progress auto burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police say five teens were arrested on Saturday morning after an officer interrupted a series of in-progress auto burglaries.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at Sussex Downs on Magnolia Drive. According to a release, while checking the area, the officer noticed a person running from the area.

That person, a 17-year-old, was captured and police said several other suspects then emerged and ran into a nearby cemetery. Additional officers, including a K-9, responded to the scene and helped capture the other four suspects.

Police said the teens, ages 16, 17, 18 and 19, burglarized seven unlocked vehicles and reportedly stole prescription drugs, a large knife, clothing and money.

Police said a loaded gun the teens allegedly stole in a separate auto burglary was recovered from the car they were driving.

All five teens are charged with multiple counts of burglary.

Dion Cummins, 19, and 18-year-old Dejuan Buckley have both been released on a $7,500 bond and are due in court on July 25. The identities of the other three suspects have not been released since they are minors.

