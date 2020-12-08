Police: $4,000 stolen from Murfreesboro gas station

Murfreesboro police are looking for two suspects who allegedly worked together to steal cash from a local gas station Friday.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are looking for two suspects who allegedly worked together to steal cash from a local gas station Friday.

Police say two people entered the Shell Gas Station on NW Broad Street on December 4 and stole $4,000 cash. According to police, one suspect distracted employees while the other went into the manager’s office and stole the cash. The suspects left in a dark-colored car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Harrison at 629-201-5506 or email 0374@murfreesborotn.gov.