Police: 4 women struck patrol car, injured Franklin officer during attempted shoplifting getaway

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four Memphis women were arrested Saturday after Franklin police say they tried to get away after shoplifting.

According to a release, plainclothes officers at the CoolSprings Galleria Mall began watching the group of women after they began acting suspiciously in the parking lot.

Police say Eugenia Thomas, Samora Woods, and Davianna Livingston all entered Macy’s and began quickly grabbing large quantities of merchandise. They said Laquasha Irving, identified as the getaway driver, pulled up to the curb where the other three women left the store with armfuls of stolen items.

Investigators say Irving put the car in reverse while an officer was attempting to arrest one of the suspects and accelerated. The car struck an officer’s head and knocked them to the ground. They say Irving also struck a police car during her attempted getaway.

According to officials, 61 stolen items valued at $4,300 were recovered along with anti-theft tools and marijuana.

The officer was not seriously hurt.

All four women were freed on bond and are due in court Dec. 19.

Franklin police say they have netted 31 arrested and recovered more than $13,000 in stolen merchandise since Black Friday as part of Operation Not In Our Mall.

