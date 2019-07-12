Police: 4 Nashville teens arrested in stolen car with guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four teens are in custody Friday after Metro police say they were in a stolen car and carrying guns.

Metro officers responded to a call Friday about teenagers smoking marijuana and blasting loud music in a car at a Ponder Place parking lot.

Police said the 16-year-old driver of the stolen Hyundai Elantra tried to flee but was stopped with spike strips, causing it to roll to the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Blvd and 10th Avenue North.

According to a release, the teens tried to flee but were quickly arrested. A loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol and an unloaded revolver were found inside the car.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest, 2nd offense juvenile handgun possession, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash, and failure to report a crash.

Police said a 16-year-old passenger was charged with auto theft and 1st offense juvenile handgun possession. Another 16-year-old passenger was charged with auto theft, juvenile handgun possession 2nd offense, and felony probation violation.

Officers said the only adult in the car, 18-year-old Vantasia Endsley was charged with unlawful gun possession, joyriding, evading arrest, and contributing to the delinquency of minors. She is free on $10,000 bond.

Officials said Endsley was out on bond from a June 27 arrest for auto theft at the time of this arrest.