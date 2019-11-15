Police: 3 women held man against his will after encounter at Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three women accused of holding a man against his will inside of a downtown Nashville parking garage Friday morning have been charged with false imprisonment.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim met Eugenia Gordon, 33, at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. The two left together and went into a stairwell at the Walk of Fame parking garage, the paperwork states.

While the man’s pants were down, Rakira Carpenter, 31, and Junise Thompkins, 27, reportedly entered the stairwell. The victim said he realized he was in a “prostitution situation” and told the women that he wanted to leave.

The man explained that Gordon was on top of him and refused to remove herself, while Carpenter and Thompkins blocked the door. The man pushed the women out of the way and said he was able to escape the stairwell.

As the women followed the man, he said he flagged down an officer. The women reportedly ran and were captured in the area of Walk of Fame park.

The three women were booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on charges of false imprisonment. More charges against the women are possible.

