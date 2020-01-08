Police: 220 pounds of marijuana found in motel room near Donelson

1  of  2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested months after investigators said they recovered approximately 220 pounds of marijuana from a motel room near Nashville International Airport.

Metro police responded June 1 of last year to the Red Roof Inn on Claridge Drive, where they revealed they entered a room and found the drugs in 25 vacuum-sealed bags on a bed. They also reportedly located an estimated $6,100 in cash.

During the course of the investigation, police determined the room had been rented by Anthony Vallier and that he was captured on surveillance video hauling the 220 pounds of marijuana.

Vallier, 42, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Metro jail on drug charges. His bond was set at $35,000.

