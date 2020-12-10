Police: 2 taken to hospital following Portland shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portland police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at a house on William Mack Lane. Portland Police Chief Jason Williams told News 2 the suspect is an older teen who allegedly shot the man and woman after a dispute. The victims and the suspect knew each other.

Police have not yet identified a motive in this case.