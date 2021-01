CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are searching for two people who vandalized a portable classroom at Pisgah Elementary School on Hazelwood Road.

Police say the two suspects went into the portable classroom on November 24 at around 5:25 p.m. and vandalized ceiling tiles and an interior door.

Anyone with information should contact Detective McClintock at 931-648-0656 ext. 5465, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.