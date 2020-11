CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are investigating a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left two people dead.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday at around 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Eagle’s View Drive. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside a home.

The incident appears to be an isolated one and police say there is no danger to the public.