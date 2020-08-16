Centerville man and woman killed in head-on crash on Bell Road overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Centerville man and woman were killed overnight after a head-on collision on Bell Road near Brookview Estates Drive in south Nashville.

According to Metro Police, 21-year-old Dalton Williams and 25-year-old Samantha Peevyhouse were killed when the 2016 Scion they were driving was hit head-on by a 2007 Ford pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Jose Damaso-Hernandez.

Williams and Peevyhouse, who were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, were killed instantly. Damaso-Hernandez was critically injured, as was his 21-year-old female passenger. Both Damaso-Hernandez and his passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. A 5-year-old girl in Damaso-Hernandez’s pickup truck at the time of the crash was in a child’s car seat but was not buckled in and received minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows Damaso-Hernandez crossed the eastbound lanes for reasons unknown and hit the Scion going westbound. A witness traveling on Bell Road at the time told investigators that Damaso-Hernandez’s pickup truck passed him at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash occurring.

Damaso-Hernandez’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash is pending the outcome of a blood test by the MNPD Crime Lab. Charges related to the deadly crash are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The area of Bell Road where the crash occurred was shut down while the fatal team investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

