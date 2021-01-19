Police investigating apparent shootout in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two bystanders were hit by gunfire during an apparent shootout in South Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, three people were dropped off at the Taco Bell near Murfreesboro Pike and Milwood Drive. The three people allegedly exchanged gunfire with a black car and a red car at a market gas station across the street.

During the shootout, police say two bystanders were shot in the area. One victim was pumping gas at the market and was shot in the shoulder. The other victim was ridding down Murfreesboro Road when a bullet grazed his head, leaving behind non-critical injures.

After the gunfire exchange police say the three people dropped off at Taco Bell fled on foot and carjacked a Toyota Sienna minivan from the nearby AutoZone. Police were able to locate the abandoned minivan in the South Precinct.

Metro Nashville Police Spokesperson Don Aaron said there was credible information leading investigators to believe the black car traveled south down Murfreesboro Pike while fleeing the scene and continued to shoot at the suspects on foot.

Both the red and black cars drove away from the scene. There is no word how many people were involved from those two cars in the gunfire, according to Aaron.

Police say they believe a rifle and multiple handguns were used in the shootout based on shell casings found at the scene.

At this point, no arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.