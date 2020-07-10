Police: 17-year-old convicted felon arrested for stealing Jeep, carrying gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a 17-year-old with a lengthy criminal history of aggravated robbery, carjacking, and gun possession for stealing a Jeep and carrying a fully-loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol.

Investigators began searching for the Jeep which was stolen with the keys inside earlier Thursday from a home on Fleetwood Drive. The driver of the Jeep, the suspect, had fled from an attempted traffic stop.

An MNPD helicopter crew located the Jeep near Hydes Ferry and Viking Roads and covertly followed the suspect. Investigators caught up with the teen as he walked onto the 3200 block of Briarwick Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

Police found the gun located in the teen’s backpack as well as the key to the Jeep. He told the officers that he was carrying the gun for protection.

