Police: 16 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man is accused of transporting 16 pounds of marijuana on a flight from Los Angeles to Nashville.

According to police at Nashville International Airport, a trained narcotic detection K-9 alerted officers around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to the odor of drugs coming from a piece of checked luggage. Officers said the bag smelled strongly of raw marijuana.

An arrest warrant states Bobby Anthony picked up the luggage which had his name on it. When police confronted Anthony, they said he consented to a search of his bags. Inside, officers revealed they located two large vacuum-sealed bundles containing an estimated 16 pounds of marijuana.

Anthony was taken into custody at the airport and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a felony drug charge. He was released within hours on a $10,000 bond.

