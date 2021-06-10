Police: 15 lbs of fentanyl found in Nashville home during search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement agents found more than 15 pounds of fentanyl at a home in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro Police and members of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) were conducting search warrants at two homes on Luton Street in Nashville Wednesday.

Detectives found 15.5 pounds of fentanyl, 123 grams of methamphetamine, 35 grams of heroin, and a 44 caliber loaded revolver. Agents also found kilo presses, packing materials, and digital scales.

While searching the second home, police found 21 kilograms of heroin along with 2.3 ounces of fentanyl in the vehicles parked outside. Inside the home, they found another 5.6 grams of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, and an AR-15 rifle.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, one kilogram of fentanyl is capable of killing up to 500,000 people.

During an interview, Carlos Batey, 44, told detectives all the drugs were his. He’s facing several drug-related charges and remains in the Metro jail.