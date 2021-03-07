Police: 13-year-old released from hospital, charged in deadly crash with 71-year-old man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 13-year-old has been charged in connection to Friday’s two-vehicle crash on Nolensville Pike that killed a 71-year-old man at a South Nashville intersection.

Metro police announced Sunday the 13-year-old driver was released from the hospital and has been charged in Juvenile Court with vehicular homicide by recklessness, driving without a license and no proof of insurance.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Haywood Lane.

According to police, the teen was fleeing from officers while traveling north on Nolensville Pike in a white Dodge Dart when he ran a red light at Haywood Lane. He then swerved to miss another vehicle, lost control and crashed into a Dodge Challenger in the parking lot of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

David Cheatham, 71, was sitting in his Dodge Challenger when the teen crashed into his car. Cheatham died at the scene.

According to police, the 13-year-old driver was fleeing after being involved in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Danby Drive and Blackman Road. The other drive involved in the hit and run reported that he followed the teen onto Nolensville Pike but stopped near Haywood Lane due to excessive speeds.