Police: 13 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase during I-40 traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traffic stop near Nashville International Airport Thursday night led officers to an estimated 13 pounds of marijuana hidden in a suitcase in the back of an SUV, Metro police say.

According to police, they attempted to stop the SUV, driven by Ezekiel Conway, for speeding on Interstate 40 West in the area of Briley Parkway. When the officer initiated his lights and sirens, he said Conway was slow to stop, but eventually pulled over.

When police questioned Conway, and his passenger Robbie Carneal, about their destination, the two men explained they were in town to see a female.

Conway reportedly denied to provide consent for officers to search his vehicle, so a police K-9 conducted an open-air sniff and hit positive for narcotics. Police searched the back of the vehicle and said they located a suitcase containing ten bags of marijuana totaling 13 pounds.

Conway and Carneal were taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail on felony drug charges.

