Police: 100+ sexual images of children found on Madison man’s online account

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man from Madison is charged with having more than 100 sexual images of children.

Christopher Roberts, 53, is charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to an arrest affidavit, a police officer got Cyber Tips last month from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that sexual images of minors were connected to a email address and phone number. Investigators found the phone number belonged to Roberts, who lives in Madison.

A search warrant executed days later gave detectives full access to the Google photos account and they found a folder with 101 sexual images of nude girls. The report stated police also found pictures of Roberts in the same account showing him inside his Madison home.

Roberts was booked into the Metro jail and more charges pending. His bond was set at $75,000.