Police: 10-year-old, teen robbed woman at gunpoint in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint by juveniles Tuesday night in East Nashville.

According to police, the victim told officers she was walking in the area of South 14th Street and Russell Street around 8:30 p.m., when she was approached by two boys armed with guns.

The two stole her purse and cell phone, the victim said. She estimated one of the boys was about 10 years old, while the other was approximately 15.

The victim was not injured, police explained. Her purse was located, but her cell phone was not.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

