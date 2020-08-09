Police: 1-year-old killed after ran over by car at LaVergne home

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LaVergne Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating after an accident at a home on the 500 block of Jean Drive led to the death of a one-year-old.

According to LaVergne Police, the uncle of the child ran over the child with a car in the driveway. Investigators are still working to determine the details about what exactly happened, saying there are language barriers.

Investigators did note that there were several cars parked in the yard and driveway.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.