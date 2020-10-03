Man killed in shooting at Madison hotel identified

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a hotel in Madison.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the InTown Suites on Myatt Drive in Madison.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Elmer Allen Rea of Nashville dead in the back parking lot.

Police said Rea was shot several times. Police said Rea was walking in the rear parking lot when a black four-door sedan pulled up. The gunman, originally inside the vehicle, appeared to speak with Rea before getting out and shooting him. Police said the suspect left in their vehicle after that.

Courtesy Metro Police: Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside InTown Suites on Myatt Drive



Rea was identified through fingerprints by Metro Police on Wednesday. Anyone with information about Rea’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.