Police searching for suspect involved in deadly Hermitage shooting

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man in Hermitage Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Old Hickory Blvd at the Hermitage Flats Apartments.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued against 23-year-old Nicolas Turner, charging him with criminal homicide in relation to the shooting death of 21-year-old Daelon Smith.

The investigation show s Smith and a friend reportedly arranged to meet Turner at the apartment complex to buy marijuana. Smith and Turner then got into an argument that turned physical, resulting in Turner shooting Smith.

Smith was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Anyone who sees Turner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.