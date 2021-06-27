Police: Drunk driver responsible for deadly crash on I-24 westbound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drunk driver is to blame regarding a crash on Interstate 24 westbound that left a man dead early Sunday morning.
According to a release from Metro police, 43-year-old William Klomp of Nashville was driving a Ford Focus that had broken down on the right shoulder of I-24. Klomp was sitting inside his car when a Chevrolet Econoline van driven by Antioch resident Carlos Cruz-Gomes, 23, left its lane and hit the Ford at around 1:25 a.m.
Klomp was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Cruz-Gomes admitted to police he consumed four beers and two mixed drinks before the crash. He also showed signs of impairment.
An open container of beer was also found in Cruz-Gomez’s van, according to police.
A blood sample from Cruz-Gomez will be analyzed in a MNPD crime laboratory to determine the alcohol content.
He is being charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and driving without a license.
Cruz-Gomez is being held in lieu of an $80,000 bond.