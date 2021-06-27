Police: Drunk driver responsible for deadly crash on I-24 westbound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drunk driver is to blame regarding a crash on Interstate 24 westbound that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

According to a release from Metro police, 43-year-old William Klomp of Nashville was driving a Ford Focus that had broken down on the right shoulder of I-24. Klomp was sitting inside his car when a Chevrolet Econoline van driven by Antioch resident Carlos Cruz-Gomes, 23, left its lane and hit the Ford at around 1:25 a.m.

Klomp was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Cruz-Gomes admitted to police he consumed four beers and two mixed drinks before the crash. He also showed signs of impairment.

Carlos Cruz-Gomez (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An open container of beer was also found in Cruz-Gomez’s van, according to police.

A blood sample from Cruz-Gomez will be analyzed in a MNPD crime laboratory to determine the alcohol content.

He is being charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and driving without a license.

Cruz-Gomez is being held in lieu of an $80,000 bond.