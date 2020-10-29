Man wanted for questioning regarding shooting at Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot outside Nissan Stadium Wednesday, and now Metro Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding the incident.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of S. 2nd Street and Victory Avenue close to parking lot M.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After getting into an argument, the victim followed the gunman who then fired several shots, hitting him. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman fled the scene on foot across the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.