Police: 1 injured in shooting at Cookeville home, suspects at large

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Cookeville are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of Bill Smith Road at around 1:12 a.m. Friday for a complaint of gunshots being fired in the area. When officers arrived, they learned 22-year-old Jonathan Ownby sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Detectives began an investigation and learned that three unknown suspects went inside Ownby’s home. Once inside the home, a struggle ensued resulting in Ownby being shot. Two other people were inside the home when the shooting happened, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Ownby was transported by private vehicle to Cookeville Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The investigation remains active and police ask anyone who may have information related to the shooting to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5372 or dispatch at 931-526-2125.