NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville that left one man critically injured.

Police on scene tell News 2 officers responded to the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road near Dickerson Pike for a report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

A man was shot and was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No other information was released.