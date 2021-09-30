Police: 1 injured in Bell Road stabbing

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a Bell Road stabbing that left one person injured.

Police said a man and his friend were sitting in a car when they were approached by the suspect who was wearing a white shirt and shower cap.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

