Police: 1 dead in Antioch shooting, suspect at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a suspect(s) involved in a shooting that left one person dead in Antioch.

Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1500 block of Pointer Court. According to police, a 15-year-old male person was shot and killed outside of his home, while the suspect(s) is on the loose.

Police did not specify how many suspects they are looking for, but did say the shooting was targeted.