Police: 1 indicted in 2018 murder of man in Edgehill neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was indicted for the August 2018 murder of another man in the Edgehill neighborhood, according to Metro police.

Police said 45-year-old Mac Dobbins has been indicted and is facing charges of first-degree murder.

They said he is responsible for the death of 59-year-old Glen Young.

The investigation revealed Dobbins was involved in a dice game with several others on the night of August 24, 2018. An argument broke out and shots were fired between Dobbins and others in the parking lot.

Detectives determined that Dobbins started the shooting, and shots were then fired back at him in self-defense.

Young was inside his apartment watching television at the time. He heard the shots and went to look outside. When Young opened his door, he was shot in the chest and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Dobbins is facing charges of first-degree murder and unlawful gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Dobbins is jailed on a $250,000 dollar bond.

