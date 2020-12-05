Police: 1 dead, another injured in shooting at Murfreesboro apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday night at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot several times in the parking lot of Campus Crossing Apartments on N. Rutherford Blvd. The man, identified as 20-year-old Montavis Jones, died from his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, a 19-year-old man who had also been shot, was dropped off at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital by two people. Paramedics with Rutherford County Emergency Services took the victim to a Nashville hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation shows a group of people began arguing in the parking lot of the apartment complex at around 10:55 p.m. Friday. At some point during the argument, shots were fired.

Several cars in the parking lot and two apartments were hit by bullets. No other injuries were reported.

Police have leads on a possible suspect, but no information on the suspect(s) has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Pate at 629-201-5616 or email 0900@murfreesborotn.gov.