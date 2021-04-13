Police: 1 arrested after 3-year-old killed, others shot in North Nashville

North Nashville Shooting - 25th and Dowlan - 4/12/2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have made an arrest following a North Nashville shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and injured several others

According to Metro Police, one person has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault for shooting at a car that was seen fleeing the area Monday night.  

The shootout happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 25th Avenue North and Dowlan Street at the Cumberland View apartments.  

Three-year-old Jamayla Ervoni Marlowe died from her injuries. Jamayla’s half-sister, 2-year-old Antian Butler, and two men were also hit by gunfire and are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.   

