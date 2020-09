Police are searching for 43-year-old Labar Pratt, wanted for questioning following a string or burglaries.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a man wanted for questioning following a series of Donelson burglaries involving a man showing up to homes with an ax.

Police say officers and a helicopter are actively searching for 43-year-old Labar Pratt in the area of Elm Hill Pike and Briley Parkway. They say Pratt is facing outstanding felony vandalism and criminal trespassing charges.

