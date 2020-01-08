‘Person of interest’ sought in Williamson County shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Williamson County are asking for the public’s help to locate a “person of interest” in the shooting of a 19-year-old man near Franklin Tuesday night.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of Incinerator Road and Lula Lane.

Deputies said a 19-year-old man was taken to Williamson Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds. His condition was not immediately known.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they said they found a wrecked vehicle that had been abandoned. Detectives determined the vehicle was last known to have been driven by Johnathan Stratton, a man from Dickson, who has been labeled a “person of interest” in the shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Brandon Mills with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5554, ext. 3236.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.