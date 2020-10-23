‘Person of interest’ sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in Gallatin

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are looking for a person of interest in several vehicle burglaries in Middle Tennessee communities.

Officers said Anthony Vaughn is a person of interest in several thefts from vehicles in surrounding jurisdictions.

Vaughn was identified as the owner of a white pick-up truck seen on surveillance video. The vehicle was involved in a theft at Kroger Market Place Thursday. Police said Vaughn stole items out of another vehicle in the parking lot.

(Gallatin Police Department)

Investigators issued a warrant for theft under a thousand dollars after this incident at Kroger Market Place. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office or Gallatin Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories