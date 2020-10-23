‘Person of interest’ sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are looking for a person of interest in several vehicle burglaries in Middle Tennessee communities.
Officers said Anthony Vaughn is a person of interest in several thefts from vehicles in surrounding jurisdictions.
Vaughn was identified as the owner of a white pick-up truck seen on surveillance video. The vehicle was involved in a theft at Kroger Market Place Thursday. Police said Vaughn stole items out of another vehicle in the parking lot.
Investigators issued a warrant for theft under a thousand dollars after this incident at Kroger Market Place. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office or Gallatin Police.
