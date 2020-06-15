Pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night while crossing Buena Vista Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 52-year-old man was struck and killed around 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Buena Vista Pike and Cliff Drive, according to Metro Police.

According to Metro Police, the man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Efforts are continuing to locate the man’s family.

The victim was crossing from north to south and was in the middle of a traffic lane when he was hit by a 2012 Ford Taurus driven by 21-year-old Tamika Hart of Nashville. The victim was outside of a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when he was struck, dying at the scene.

Hart was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license and not having insurance.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

