Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on Gallatin Pike

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have identified a man that was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve on the 1400 block of Gallatin Pike.

According to Metro Police, 55-year-old Steven Logan of Nashville was killed around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say he was standing in the center turn lane when he was struck by a southbound charcoal-colored Dodge Charger.

Witnesses say Logan was then run over by three additional vehicles, including a white pickup truck. All of the vehicles had left the scene. Investigators believe the Dodge Charger likely sustained moderate damage to the front driver’s side.