Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on Gallatin Pike

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have identified a man that was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve on the 1400 block of Gallatin Pike.
According to Metro Police, 55-year-old Steven Logan of Nashville was killed around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say he was standing in the center turn lane when he was struck by a southbound charcoal-colored Dodge Charger.
Witnesses say Logan was then run over by three additional vehicles, including a white pickup truck. All of the vehicles had left the scene. Investigators believe the Dodge Charger likely sustained moderate damage to the front driver’s side.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.