Pedestrian killed in downtown Nashville hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Nashville Saturday night.

Metro Police officers responded to the call around 11:00 p.m. where it was reported that a vehicle hit a pedestrian near Church Street and 7th Avenue North.

According to MNPD, the female victim was in the street after she was hit by a black, newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police said the vehicle fled from the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Metro police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.