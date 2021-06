NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene just south of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

It happened at Perkins Street and Claiborne Street around 1 a.m.

Metro police said a pedestrian was hit by a truck, which then left the scene.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.