Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in East Nashville; Driver sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old man has died after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Nashville last week.

Metro police reported Joe Franklin was found lying in the middle of East Trinity Lane on Nov. 18.

Franklin was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died on Wednesday.

Investigators are still searching for the driver responsible for the crash. Metro police said there are no surveillance cameras in the immediate area near the crash but evidence from the scene leads detectives to believe it could be a Chrysler Pacifica.

Metro police said it could be a 2004-2008 model with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.