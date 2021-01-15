Patrons sheltered in place after reports of man brandishing weapon at Lebanon Walmart

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating reports of a man brandishing a weapon at Walmart on South Cumberland Street in Lebanon.

Police tell News 2 the suspect showed a handgun to a shopper at the Walmart. He then ran into the woods behind the store. Patrons are being sheltered in place for their safety.

The suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build and a red goatee or beard. He was seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans.

Police are asking drivers to use South Maple Street or Cainsville Road as alternative routes until the area is rendered safe.

K-9 units are currently searching the area for the suspect.