Patient charged with sexual battery on nurse at Vanderbilt hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A registered sex offender has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery after police said he repeatedly groped a nurse caring for him at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Vanderbilt University police responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday to a hospital room, where a staff member reported being sexually assaulted by a patient.

An arrest warrant states the nurse was assisting a patient, identified as Earl Buckley, with changing his diaper and bedding, when the patient made a sexual comment.

The nurse told police she was later adjusting the 46-year-old’s pillow, when he grabbed her breast. She said she told him to stop, but he did it again.

Detectives said Buckley, a registered sex offender, had been at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for about two months.

Following his release from the hospital Tuesday, Buckley was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of felony sexual battery. His bond was set at $25,000.