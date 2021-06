MONTEREY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after leading officers on a chase in Monterey.

Police said the vehicle turned onto Muddy Pond Road where the driver jumped out and ran. Then, a passerby stopped and detained the passenger as the police officer chased the driver on foot.

He was caught and identified as Johnny Dexter Ray Key.

He’s facing a long list of charges including evading arrest and reckless endangerment. He also has active warrants in three other counties.