Passenger facing drug charges after traffic stop in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after finding drugs during an overnight traffic stop.

Tamara Kraft-Johnson (Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies saw a vehicle with an expired license plate swerving all over the roadway just after midnight Thursday.

They conducted a traffic stop at the 31-E and Kentucky 101 intersection.

Deputies said that upon further investigation and Field Sobriety Tests being conducted, both the driver and passenger were interviewed.

Deputies then had a k-9 check out the vehicle and the k-9 alerted them.

That led to the discovery of 17.7 grams of meth.

There were also Xanax bars, Adderall, and marijuana along with digital scales and a syringe.

The driver was cited for traffic violations.

Deputies identified the passenger as Tamara Kraft-Johnson and she faces the following charges:

Poss Cont Sub,3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified

Poss of Marijuana

Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree-Drug Unspecified

Trafficking in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off-(>or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.