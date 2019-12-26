Passenger facing drug charges after traffic stop in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after finding drugs during an overnight traffic stop.

Tamara Kraft-Johnson (Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies saw a vehicle with an expired license plate swerving all over the roadway just after midnight Thursday.

They conducted a traffic stop at the 31-E and Kentucky 101 intersection.

Deputies said that upon further investigation and Field Sobriety Tests being conducted, both the driver and passenger were interviewed.

Deputies then had a k-9 check out the vehicle and the k-9 alerted them.

That led to the discovery of 17.7 grams of meth.

There were also Xanax bars, Adderall, and marijuana along with digital scales and a syringe.

The driver was cited for traffic violations.

Deputies identified the passenger as Tamara Kraft-Johnson and she faces the following charges:

  • Poss Cont Sub,3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified
  • Poss of Marijuana
  • Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree-Drug Unspecified
  • Trafficking in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off-(>or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine)
  • Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess

