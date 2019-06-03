Passenger accused of causing disturbance at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger at Nashville International Airport was arrested Sunday night on allegations he caused a scene in front of hundreds of others by yelling and using extremely disturbing language.

Gregory Kuhn, 23, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

According to an arrest affidavit, airport police responded to gate C25 for an intoxicated passenger and found Kuhn “seated and speaking loudly.”

As the suspect was being handcuffed, the paperwork states he “was threatening a lawsuit” on the officer and “was using extremely sexual, perverted and disturbing language.”

Police said Kuhn continued using disturbing language around hundreds of passengers and caused a scene.

Kuhn smelled of alcohol, slurred his words and had glassy, bloodshot eyes, officers said.

He was booked Sunday night into the Metro jail on a $350 bond.

