Paris man arrested following Carroll County stabbing

Cameron Young from Henry Count has been charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence following Bruceton stabbing.

BRUCETON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Paris man has been arrested following an early Friday morning stabbing in Carroll County.

Law enforcement responded to the stabbing around 3 a.m. outside of a home in the 29500 block of Broad Street in Bruceton. When they arrived to the scene, they found a male victim stabbed and transported him to the hospital.

Agents have now booked Cameron Young from Henry Count on charges including aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. His bond has been set at $20,000.

