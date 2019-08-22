Parents plead guilty to aggravated child neglect in infant’s death

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two parents pleaded guilty in Judge Royce Taylor’s courtroom Thursday morning to aggravated child neglect.

The charges are in relation to the death of their one-month-old infant who died in April of 2016.

Their daughter, Niyalee Ormonde, was reportedly found with broken ribs and malnourished upon her death in April 2016.

Her crib, clothing and diapers allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ormonde and Delaney were sentenced 15 years in prison, a sentence where they will have to serve at least 70%.