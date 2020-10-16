Parents overdose with 2-year-old daughter in the back seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While the debate over COVID-19 rages, the opioid epidemic continues to ravage communities from coast to coast.

On Friday, the Metro Health Department released some shocking statistics about the lethality of this other pandemic. According to the agency, the death toll from overdoses this year in just the first nine months has already eclipsed the death toll for the entire year in 2019.

A Shelbyville couple driving through Nashville with their 2-year-old child almost became two more statistics.

According to Metro Police, Thursday evening just before 6 p.m., a motorist made a call to 911. The caller said he had located a maroon GMC Envoy parked in the middle of the intersection of Hobson Pike and Pin Hook Road.

The caller said the car was on and the vehicle was in drive.

When rescue units arrived, they found 2 adults who are unconscious, believed to have overdosed on drugs.

Authorities reported a 2-year-old little girl in the back seat in good condition. According to police, 23-year-old Leslie Lucas was unconscious behind the wheel. Lucas’ fiancée, 25-year-old Lindsey Vincion was passed out in the back seat.

Reports indicate she was unconscious beside the couple’s 2-year-old daughter who was healthy and strapped into a car seat. According to police, once the couple was revived with 3 doses of Narcan, they admitted to driving around snorting heroin and Xanax.

According to the arrest affidavit, that’s when they ‘pulled over to take a nap.’

After being revived, Vincion was reportedly confused and vomited multiple times. Meanwhile, police searched Lucas and found 1.5 grams of heroin and Xanax in his pockets.

Lucas was found to be driving on a suspended license. The parents were both charged with a number of charges including aggravated child abuse.

DCS was notified and the 2-year-old was handed over to a grandmother who was already watching the couple’s other child. The parents are both in Metro Jail under a $250,000 bond.