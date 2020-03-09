Parents charged with child endangerment after kids found wandering in Goodlettsville hotel

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Goodlettsville police arrested two parents after their one and two-year old children were found wandering in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott on Conference Drive.

According to arrest documents, 38 year-old Michael Bohart and 29 year-old Heather Elmore of Albany, Kentucky, were in town to go to the Nashville Addiction Center in Brentwood to obtain suboxone.

The document says hotel staff found the one and two-year old wandering. Investigators reviewed security footage and went with management to locate the parents.

Michael Bohart and Heather Elmore (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers found Bohart and Elmore in their hotel room with a three-month old baby.

The Department of Child Services responded to the scene and drug tested the mother. The arrest report says they attempted to test the father, but was unable to receive a sample.

Police say no drugs were found in the room, but Elmore tested positive for methamphetamine, buprenorphine and benzodiazapene.

Police determined that both were not in any condition to take care of the children. They were taken into custody and charged with child endangerment.





