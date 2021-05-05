Panhandler accused of hurling strawberries, baskets at Nashville Kroger employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman faces a felony charge after police said she attacked a manager while aggressively panhandling inside of a Hillsboro-West End grocery store Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the Kroger on 21st Avenue South near Blair Boulevard, where an assault had been reported.

An arrest warrant alleges Erica Jones, who had been banned from the Kroger for previously trespassing, was “harassing people for money.”

When a manager asked the 41-year-old to leave, the police report states she “picked up plastic baskets” and threw them in an attempt to hit the employee. She then grabbed a pack of strawberries and hurled them, eventually smashing them on the ground, according to investigators.

Officers said they viewed surveillance video from inside the Kroger that showed Jones “throwing baskets and strawberries.”

She was later located at Wedgewood Avenue and 21st Avenue South, where she was taken into custody.

Jones was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday evening on charges including felony burglary, assault, theft and vandalism. Her booking photo was not immediately released by investigators.