Owner of South Nashville hookah bar arrested for alcohol violation after fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of a South Nashville hookah bar has been charged after investigators said a murder at the business last week provided evidence that alcohol was being sold without a license.

Vivian Salib, the 32-year-old owner of Hookah City Café was arrested Thursday afternoon on an alcohol violation charge.

A warrant states agents with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission were investigating a criminal complaint regarding Hookah City Café. The complaint alleged the bar on Nolensville Pike at Haywood Lane was serving alcohol without a license.

Undercover agents entered the business on Feb. 26 and said they could see alcoholic beverages being stored and served. Those agents said they purchased some alcohol with “confidential funds.”

Salib applied for a license to serve alcohol through the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Sept. 15, 2020, but had not been approved for a license, according to court documents; however, investigators said alcohol was being advertised as of Oct. 15, 2020 on the bar’s Facebook page.

Cesar Lara-Munoz (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police responded March 5 to Hookah City Café, where a 23-year-old man, identified as Edgardo Cruz-Reyes, had been killed. Detectives said Cesar Lara-Munoz, 23, fatally shot Cruz-Reyes during a fight inside the bar.

While on the scene of the homicide, a warrant states Metro officers saw alcohol at the unlicensed business. Police said Salib’s husband also acknowledged the presence of the alcoholic beverages.

Salib was booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon and released hours later on a $1,000 bond. Her booking photo was not immediately released by investigators.

Metro police are still searching for Lara-Munoz, wanted for the murder of Cruz-Reyes. Officers said he is believed to have traveled out of state since the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on Lara-Munoz is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.